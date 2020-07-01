The Shake Fire on the Bonita side of Mt. Graham is 100 percent contained.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, the fire, which was reported Wednesday morning, was located one half mile west of Ladybug Saddle off state route 366 on Mt. Graham and consumed roughly 1.6 acres.
Coronado Forest public affairs officer Heidi Schewel said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Several fire crews will remain near the fire, monitoring it to ensure there are no additional flare ups, she said.
No structures were damaged.