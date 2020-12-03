You don’t have to worry. Not even a pandemic is going to stop Eastern Arizona College from performing Handel’s Messiah for the 84th time.
If your family’s holiday rituals include gathering to watch and listen to Messiah, you’ll still be able to do so. It’ll be available starting 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 on YouTube.
To keep performers and audience members safe, the college opted to split everyone involved in the production into groups and they each recorded their pieces separately in the college auditorium while adhering to all of the COVID-19 safety precautions, said Gideon Burrows, director of choral music.
The orchestra stayed up on stage and the string quartets were on stage, but the choirs were recorded out in the audience seats, he said.
The two orchestra numbers, the overture and the pastoral symphony in the middle of Messiah were recorded by the symphony orchestra during their own rehearsal time. The a cappella choir, men’s chorus and symphonic choir also recorded separately as did the community choir and soloists.
The orchestra and singers participated in somewhat smaller numbers, Burrows said.
Burrows, Franklin Alvarez, Hal Gibbons, David Lunt and Chase Moore all served as conductors.
Lunt also came up with the idea of incorporating archival footage of past performances in the video, Burrows said.
“You know, to be honest, it turned out better than I expected. It actually turned out very well... I’m amazed at what we were able to accomplish despite all the challenges,” Burrows said.
During World War II, the college managed to continue on despite so many men being away so they were determined to continue the tradition, too, he said.
“Even though they’re not ideal circumstances. Even though we’re spread out, even though there are some singers who felt like they were singing all alone in the void of the auditorium, we have what I think is a very pleasing product and something that we’ll enjoy in addition to something that just says ‘We did it,’” Burrows said.
Messiah, with it’s famous Hallelujah chorus, has become such a part of so many societies and cultures not only because of its religious connotations, but because of how it started, Burrows said.
Handel originally composed operas, but he moved to oratorios as away to make money, he said. He wrote Messiah in three sections during Lent one year. One section talks about the prophecy of Christ’s life and birth, which is the Christmas section. There’s section about his sacrifice, death and resurrection and then there’s the third section, “it’s more introspective and what it means to the individual who’s listening to it,” Burrows said.
It premiered at a fundraiser for an orphanage in Ireland and has spread from there, he said.
“It’s one of the few pieces that has permeated the world across cultural boundaries. No matter where you go, there’s going to be some version of it. It’s been adapted in many different ways in many different styles,” Burrows said.
When Burrows arrived three years ago from Dallas, he already knew just how supportive the Gila Valley was of the college’s fine arts programs, but he quickly learned something else.
“When I was first hired, I was told I could do anything I wanted with the program, except for two things I always had to do, the Messiah and I always had to do the alumni dinner,” Burrows said.
That’s not to say that Burrows hasn’t tweaked the production to keep it fresh, all while adhering to the historical practices of the time.
“The thing with Baroque music is we’re far enough away from that era that there are some things we actually don’t know,” Burrows said. “I mean, if you want to know how to perform Michael Jackson, you can actually put on a recording of Michael Jackson and critique his style and what other people have done with the arrangements and covers.”
Jenny Keith, 44, first performed Messiah at the age of 12 and has participated in nearly 20 years of performances. She followed in the footsteps of her late grandmother, Marjorie “Lady” Layton, who began singing Messiah in 1962 when it was put on by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She was thrilled the college chose to condition the tradition this year, despite the obstacles, Keith said.
“I was very grateful for the opportunity to be able to sing at least one of the songs and still have that be part of my Christmas, because it is a very integral part of my annual Christmas traditions,” Keith said.
“Lady” always had her granddaughters sing for her on Sundays at her piano and would sit beside her at church to help her improve her singing, Keith said.
“I feel like she’s always with me. Every time I sing anything in the community or do anything musical, I feel like she’s with me singing along, like she always was,” she said.
Keith agreed with Burrows in that the archival footage will likely touch a lot of people. She’s hoping to spot her grandmother and her father.
“This will be a connection to history, a connection to tradition. And some of these people that we’ll be seeing in these previous clips have passed away and had been singing for a long time,” Burrows said.