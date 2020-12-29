The past year will forever be remembered as the year we struggled through the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus impacted every aspect of life. People lost their jobs or experienced furloughs and lay-offs. Zoom meetings and working from home became the norm along with masks and social distancing. Essential workers like teachers and first responders are celebrated via parades. Graduations, weddings, funerals, county fairs, concerts, plays and sporting events still went on, but in new, innovative ways. Yes, life went on in spite of the virus in 2020; let's recap.
January
- The Arizona Department of Public Safety launches an investigation into the Dec. 28, 2018 death of Jorden Simms, who died while in the custody of the Graham County Sheriff's Department after alleging she was sexually assaulted by a Safford Police officer and GCSO detention officer. DPS crime lab analysts were unable to make any conclusions after analyzing evidence in the case and the Arizona Attorney General's Office decided not to file any criminal charges in November. Simms' family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the GCSO in June. It is still pending.
- Mary Coronado receives the Heritage Award from the Graham County Historical Society.
- Tamara Webster is named City of Safford Town Clerk.
- Eastern Arizona College's marching band plays at the legislative opening.
- A.J. Taylor is named new Safford Unified School District superintendent.
- The Women's Inspirational Network holds its first meeting.
- The Graham County Community College Board awards $1.3 million to EAC to renovate the alumni library
- Graham County Clerk of the Court Cindy Woodman chooses not to resign after being accused of mishandling trial evidence, launching a recall effort that leads to a special election and Heidi Torrio taking Woodman's position.
February
- Isaiah Boni, 32, and Michaelena Wilson, 30, of Bylas are killed along with Francisco Guerrero, 36, of Globe in a collision between a semitruck and passenger vehicle on U.S. 70. A fourth person was critically injured.
- Gordman's, Harbor Freight announce their intention of coming to the Gila Valley.
- Graham County Attorney Ken Angle announces his retirement, as does Safford Police Chief Joe Brugman. Scott Bennett later runs unopposed for Angle's job and Glen Orr replaces Brugman.
- Xander Jurado of Solomon wins the Graham County Spelling Bee.
- Teenagers Emmett Darnell of Duncan, Kade Nelson of Thatcher and Mason Gann of Fort Thomas are killed in a rollover crash on U.S. Highway 70. A truck cruise in their memory is held and ribbons pop up all over the Gila Valley to honor them. Classmates also refurbished the teens' pickup trucks and hold a parade/community memorial for them in Thatcher in May.
- Safford's Robert White earns a state wrestling title.
- Fort Thomas defeats North Valley Christian to take the 1A state basketball title.
- Safford City Councilmember Chris Taylor resigns from his position and steps out of his congressional district run after suffering a drug relapse and being arrested. He was later placed on two years' probation after pleading guilty to aggravated assault on an emergency medical technician or paramedic.
March
- The Mt. Graham Safe House helps its 6,000th domestic violence survivor.
- House of Hope groundbreaking. The 4,000 square feet will house 13 people in recovery from drug addiction.
- Graham County detention officer Brandon Palmer is fired following an investigation into alleged misconduct involving inmates.
- Thatcher girls basketball team defeats Camp Verde Cowgirls to take state title.
- Graham County announces its first COVID-19 patient March 13.
- Schools close for the rest of the year statewide due to COVID-19.
April
- Thatcher High School graduate Ryan Innes appears on NBC's Songland.
- City of Safford approves $240,000 in utility bill discounts to help those impacted by COVID-19.
- Former Pima Town Clerk Barbara Herrera receives 2.5 years in prison and five years' probation after pleading guilty to theft.
- Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center begins to require masks upon entering the hospital.
- Burning trash results in large Gila River bed fire; it was to be the first of several throughout brushfire season.
May
- Eastern Arizona Colleges holds a virtual ceremony for its 522 graduates.
- Three Safford apartments on 10th Avenue are condemned after a microburst severely damages them.
- Safford native Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje defeats Tony Ferguson in UFC 249. Gaethje fought Khabib Nurmagomedov in the UFC Lightweight Championship on Oct. 24, and lost via technical submission due to triangle choke in the second round, marking the first submission loss in his mixed martial arts career. He is currentl #1 in the UFC lightweight rankings.
- Pima Unified School District launches $5.5 million in construction projects.
- A black bear was euthanized after roaming into Thatcher and being cornered by authorities on the Thatcher Middle School campus.
June
- A few dozen Gila Valley residents show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement in the days after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd George's neck for nine and a half minutes, killing him. George had been accused of using a counterfeit bill. Protests sprang up all over the nation with some turning violent and destructive.
- John Cassella is named Safford's new city manager after Horatio Skeete retires.
- Tucson resident 79-year-old Delos “Dee” Echlin is killed when his experimental plane crashes shy of the Safford airport.
- Safford Unified School District votes 4-1 to place an override on the November ballot. The override is later shot down by voters.
- Ed Houser, Bonita schools superintendent, retires.
- John O'Mera, Eastern Arizona College's former football coach, hired to be Safford High School's football coach.
- Graham County receives $200,000 grant to create firebreaks in the Gila River bed.
July
- Ramon Ruiz Cruz, an elderly homeless man, is reported missing. Despite multiple searches, he has not been found.
- Two Pima firefighters suffer minor injuries in a house fire.
- Clay Emery begins his new job as GIFT superintendent.
- William Marengo, 29, is sentenced to two life prison terms for the January 2019 deaths of Ruben Nicolas Morales, 36, of Salt Lake City and Sabrena Martin, 22, of Safford. His girlfriend, Keyonna Wilson, 26, receives two years in prison for abandoning or concealing a dead body and evidence tampering.
- Businesses throughout the U.S. and the Gila Valley begin suffering a coin shortage due to COVID-19.
August
- Country Financial throws a pool party and donates $2,000 to the Town of Pima in appreciation for first-responders' efforts during the pandemic.
- Safford Mayor Jason Kouts retains his seat in an election that pit him against former mayor Chris Gibbs.
- Eastern Arizona College student Paige Jackson is honored for creating new street signs for the campus.
- The Pima Fire Department agrees to burn down a building so Discovery Plus Academy can expand.
- Danson Construction awarded $2.3 million contract to construct new Safford Police Department. Construction begins in September.
- Safford residents Thomas and Susan Biggs are killed in a wreck on U.S. 70.
- Pima Unified and Thatcher Unified schools open for in-person learning for the first time since schools shuttered in March.
- The United Way of Graham and Greenlee counties awards the House of Hope $100,000.
- President Donald Trump supporters hold the first of two well-attended rallies.
September
- The City of Safford receives a $3.2 million loan from the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority for a capital project that will create an effluent line that will go from roughly Relation Street and 14th Avenue to the Graham County Fairgrounds.
- Safford Unified School District students return to the classroom on Sept. 2.
- Stephen Salas, 44, is arrested after being accused of setting his former girlfriend's apartment on fire. He is later sentenced to 10 years in prison.
- Mariana Sanchez, 36, of Solomon is killed in a car wreck near Sanchez Road.
- Aston Homes on Main Street in Safford was taped off and raided by the FBI Sept. 11. No arrests or indictments have been announced.
- Destinee Ballard is arrested on child abuse charges after her 4-month-old son is found underneath a wood pile. As of late December, she was legally incompetent to stand trial.
- Local First Arizona Foundation launches the Good Food Finder website.
- The Town of Pima announces it is considering purchasing Mathews Pond and a large section of the adjacent land to turn it into a park.
- Jace Sais, a 23-year-old former Safford man was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison in the March 2017 death of Solomon resident Isabel Aparicio. Aparicio died in a car wreck.
- No one was injured when a train and car collided near 8th Street and U.S. 191.
- Because of high maintainence costs, the Town of Pima closes 800 West to the consternation of area residents. The town later agrees to reopen it, but with weight restrictions.
- Eastern Arizona College opens a food pantry.
October
- Eastern Arizona College holds a mass prayer event inside the football stadium.
- Pima resident Katherine Payne, 39, was booked into the Graham County Jail on child abuse charges after police learned her 3-year-old son traveled nearly one mile while sitting on a SUV’s trailer hitch.
- The Town of Pima asks the Town of Thatcher for a 2% share of Thatcher's sales tax, noting many Pima residents shop in Thatcher's stores.
- The Gila Monsters join National Junior College Athletic Association's Esports world.
- The Graham County Fair goes forward with an emphasis on livestock and auctions.
- The Gila Watershed Partnership receives $43,000 from the United Way of Graham and Greenlee counties for the Linear Park project.
- Members of Graham County Utilities voted 124-58 to sell its gas division to Southwest Gas; the move is pending approval by the Arizona Corporation Commission.
- A 12-year-old Graham County girl suffers burns and is flown to the Arizona Burn Center in Phoenix after putting rubbing alcohol in her mouth and spitting it at a lighter.
- The City Safford Council Monday accepted three grants totaling $202,500 from the Arizona Department of Transportation to redesign two taxiways and an apron at the airport.
- A quail hunter finds the remains of an unidentified woman 14-22 years of age submerged inside a 4-foot by 2-foot float box, which is part of a livestock watering system. The FBI is assisting the Graham County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.
- A mass prayer event is put on by local faith leaders at Eastern Arizona College.
November
- Eastern Arizona College puts on Stadium Stories.
- Voters reject Thatcher Unified School District attempts to secure a $9 million bond for three construction projects.
- Ed Lopez is named the Graham County representative of the Southeastern Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
- Safford Unified School District votes to temporarily increase substitute teachers' pay $15 an hour to $95 an hour because of a sub shortage due to COVID-19.
- Safford Police Department launches an investigation into the pregnancy of a 13-year-old girl.
- The Graham County Chamber of Commerce, Town of Pima and Town of Thatcher ask the Graham County Board of Supervisors to pass a mask mandate. The board does and the City of Safford later votes against sending the board a letter of support.
- Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center hits maximum capacity on Nov. 30 due to COVID-19 patients.
- The Thatcher football team loses in the state quarterfinals to Yuma Catholic Shamrocks.
December
- Eastern Arizona Colllege live streams "Messiah" and Festival of Carols on YouTube.
- The Town of Pima votes "no" on allowing recreational medical marijuana dispensaries to open within the town limits.
- Graham County resident Jonathan R. Montoux, 55, dies when a fire breaks out in the basement of his home in the 7900 block of South Highway 191.
- Nature's Remedy medical marijuana dispensary repaints its store windows when complaints are filed about the original paintings, which depicted Santa and his elves smoking marijuana.
- Pima Town Councilmember Jesus, “Chuey” Cabrera was the victim of an assault. According to police, the suspect didn't like the food at the restaurant owned by Cabrera's family.
- The Bayacan Company withdrew a rezoning application from Graham County that would’ve allowed them to grow medicinal marijuana in the empty NatureSweet greenhouses near Bonita.