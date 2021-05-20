The Graham County Attorney’s Office and the Mt. Graham Safe House held the county's first-ever Crime Victim Awareness Week last week. On May 22 and again on May 26, people gathered and spoke at the Graham County Courthouse to make sure crime victims know they aren't alone and there are resources available to them. Supporters marched, released balloons and held a candlelight vigil.
They are not alone
