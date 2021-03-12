Imagine it. Suddenly out of the blue you become the victim of a crime. Your home is burglarized, you’re assaulted or something far worse happens to you or a loved one.
Now imagine having to go through the criminal justice system when the police arrest a suspect. Suddenly you’re thrown into a foreign world with various hearings, each one different, and everyone around you is using unfamiliar terms and going at supersonic speed. Worse yet, you have no idea if justice will be served or not.
Well, in Graham County that’s where Jessei MacIntire and Elvira Talavera come in.
The two women work for the Graham County Attorney’s Office and they are victim advocates.
When a crime is committed and a suspect is identified, the information gets forwarded to the county attorney’s office so prosecutors can decide if enough evidence exists to proceed with criminal charges.
MacIntire and Talavera comb through those reports to identify victims, contact them and offer their assistance. MacIntire handles those cases involving felonies and adult criminals. Talavera handles misdemeanor cases and juvenile defendants.
If the victims in their cases accept help, MacIntire or Talavera will explain the process to them, going so far as to accompany them to hearings, if desired. If the victims don’t want to go to hearings, the women will call them afterward with updates and future court dates.
The women will also help victims understand their rights under Arizona law, share resources to them and help them file for restitution. Judges will often order defendants, at the time of their sentencing, to reimburse victims for repairs, time off work, medical expenses tied to the crime, counseling sessions and funeral expenses.
The women will also help victims prepare a statement they can read or submit to the judge at the time of sentencing that explains the impact the crime has had on them.
“Murder cases and sex crimes are the most emotional cases and can really take a toll on people,” Talavera said.
The women are kept busy. Last year, they handled 350 cases, most of them theft, assault and criminal damage.
They recently received word they were about to be assigned 14 new cases — all related to one defendant.
One of the toughest cases they’ve handled involved the death of Isabel Aparicio. The 20-year-old Solomon resident was killed in a car wreck in March 2017. Roughly 36 months later, her boyfriend, Jace Sais, 23, was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to negligent homicide.
The women got to know Aparicio’s mother, Debbie well during the pendency of the case.
“It was frustrating on the part of the victim. At the beginning of the case it was dealt with as just a vehicular accident, but with her determination she hung in there. She kept talking to the (sheriff’s office) and brought forward more evidence and had the case charged,” Talavera said.
Although there were times when she became angry and frustrated, she never made them feel as though it was their fault, Talavera said.
“Working with her was an honor,” she said.
To be a good advocate you have to listen, the women said.
“There’s a lot of listening and a lot of letting them vent because it is about them and what they’re dealing with and what they’re going through,” Talavera said. “It’s not until you’re in their shoes that you can understand what they’re going through.”
MacIntire understands. Her husband, John, 66, was killed in a head-on wreck in Tucson in March 2014. The young man who killed him, Anthony Thierry, was driving under the influence and served less than five years for manslaughter.
“It gives me a unique perspective because I can relate,” MacIntire said. “It definitely helped with (Debbie Aparicio) because she and I had a discussion. She was worried she was not going to be able to forgive the defendant, that she didn’t have forgiveness in her heart. So she and I spoke about that. I told her my situation. What my feelings were, what I had gone through and it kind of helped her. By the time sentencing came around, she told the court she forgave him.”
MacIntire said she recently got the best compliment ever from Graham County Attorney Scott Bennett. After meeting with a child sex crime victim, Bennett remarked that the girl really seemed to trust her.
As a victim advocate, it’s all about making victims feel heard and feel safe and she strives to do that with every single one, MacIntire said.
Both women said it’s an honor to help the victims understand the system and leave every hearing less stressed.
MacIntire, a former private investigator and paralegal, said the definition of a good day is a simple one.
“It’s when I go home and know ‘Oh my gosh, I was able to help somebody today. I was able to make their life a little less painful or little less stressful because I was able to guide them, I was able to point them in the right direction,’” she said.