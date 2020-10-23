The Graham County Republican party is offering a $250 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person who stole campaign signs in the 1600 block of Relation Street in Safford on Oct. 10. Those with information are urged to call the Safford Police Department at 928-432-4100.
