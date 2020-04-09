Two challengers have filed nomination papers for the May 19 recall election against Graham County Clerk of the Superior Court Cindy Woodman and will appear on the ballot with her.
The challengers are Heidi Torrio, finance operations manager with the Graham County Probation Department and Secretary of the Gila Valley Irrigation District Marianne Clonts.
Clonts, Torrio and Woodman are all running as Republicans.
Torrio has experience in the Court Clerk's Office, having worked under former clerks Amelia Sainz and Darlee Maylen and is a certified Arizona court manager. This will be her second run for the office; she lost to Woodman in the 2018 election.
"I am running for this position because I want to continue to serve this community," Torrio said on social media. "I've invested so much time and effort in Graham County and have learned so much.
"I have over 27 years of experience in the county judicial system," said Torrio. "If elected, it will be a smooth transition from my current position due to my experience. I will continue to provide integrity and leadership service to our community."
Clonts, a 33-year resident of Graham County, has been with the Irrigation District for 12 1/2 years; before that, she worked 8 1/2 years at Bashas'. As its secretary, she works with farmers, landowners and Irrigation District attorneys. While at Bashas' she became head bookkeeper. She is also a notary public.
"I am confident that I can and will fill this office with integrity, dedication and competency," Clonts said on social media. "I believe my best asset is my ability to communicate and get along with people. I am capable, responsible, teachable and efficient."
Woodman was given the option to resign after the recall petition signatures were verified, but chose not to. The ballot will also include a rebuttal statement from Woodman.
The recall effort, launched last September, cited “conduct unbecoming of an elected official,” based on a July 2019 Graham County Superior Court finding that Woodman mishandled trial evidence.
She was also found derelict in her duties. The court also determined she had “unprecedented” turnover because seven of her nine employees resigned or transferred. The court also said she alienated other colleagues and “lacked basic knowledge of court procedures.”
In a July 24, 2019 evidentiary hearing, Woodman attributed her mishandling of evidence to communication problems with the court, testifying that Superior Court Judge Michael Peterson was away at the time. When Peterson produced a calendar showing otherwise, Woodman admitted her statement may have been inaccurate.
Based on those factors, Peterson informed the Arizona Supreme Court there was a risk the office would become unable to perform its required duties. In October, Chief Justice Robert Brutinel, after meeting with Woodman, issued an administrative order placing the Clerk’s Office under Peterson’s direct supervision and stripping Woodman of her duties. The order also stated her actions had potentially increased the state’s liability risk.
Monday, April 20 is the last day to register to vote for the recall election, and early voting starts Wednesday, April 22. Early ballots by mail can be requested through May 8. To request an early ballot, contact the Graham County Recorder's Office at 428-3560 or recordersoffice@graham.az.gov.