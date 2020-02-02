FORT THOMAS — Three people are dead and one injured in a collision between a semitruck and passenger vehicle.
The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 70, at milepost 301, in Fort Thomas. According to Arizona Department of Public Safety, at about 10 p.m. Saturday, a passenger vehicle, traveling westbound, crossed the center line into the eastbound lane, colliding with a semitruck driven by Francisco Guerrero, 36, of Globe.
The passenger vehicle spun and went off the roadway, while the commercial vehicle went eastbound and rolled onto its left side, catching fire.
Guerrero died from injuries from the crash, as did two of the occupants of the passenger vehicle — Isaiah Boni, 32, of Bylas, and Michaelena Wilson, 30, of Bylas. A third person in the passenger vehicle, Lybert Bond, 53, of Bylas, was flown from the scene to Tucson Medical Center on Saturday night. His condition has not yet been released.
Bond’s flight via Air Evac helicopter service was delayed when a drone was spotted flying near the scene. Graham County Sheriff’s Office deputies located the owner of the drone, Jose Jimenez, 41, of Orlando Fla., who was in a commercial vehicle driver stopped in the westbound line.
Jimenez was told to land the drone and that he was going to receive a citation. Jimenez reportedly became uncooperative, argumentative and would not respond to commands. As a result, Jimenez was taken from the scene, arrested and booked into Graham County Jail on four counts of endangerment and one count of unlawful operation of an unmanned aircraft.
The semitruck was carrying commercial sulfuric acid. None of the sulfur spilled; however, DPS and Arizona Department of Transportation hazmat crews both responded to the scene.
Cleanup of the accident closed Highway 70 near the accident for roughly five hours. In addition to DPS, also respoding to the scene were ADOT; Safford and Pima Police departments; GCSO; Lifeline Ambulance; Air Evac; and Pima, Fort Thomas and San Carlos Fire departments.
Investigation into the incident is ongoing.