Jean Napier was on a mission Monday evening. The Town of Thatcher invited everyone in Graham County to share their vision of a dream recreation center and Napier wanted to make sure they knew what she wanted.
"I'm really pushing for an indoor aerobic swimming pool that's three to four-feet deep," Napier said.
The water aerobics class she goes to now gets too crowded at 25 people and Eastern Arizona College's pool is too deep, she said.
She attends class three times a week and at her age, she said, the last thing she wants to do is be outside in the sun.
Napier, a Thatcher resident, was one of roughly 300 people who took Thatcher up on their invitation.
"I am very pleased," said Town Manager Heath Brown. "We were thinking there'd be 150-200 and to get well over that is exciting."
The Town of Thatcher contracted with the architectural firm, Architekton, to do a market analysis and feasibility study regarding the recreation center. They placed displays filled with photos of various amenities and other centers around EAC's Activity Center and asked residents to place green dots below those features they liked the best. One display was devoted to interior amenities, one to pools and other water features and one to facades and landscaping. There was also a flipboard available for people to offer any other thoughts they had. Early on in the three-hour event, someone had written "daycare center" and another had written "beach volleyball court with real sand."
When county resident Phillip Palmer was asked what he wanted, he said having an indoor pool would be "great" along with more basketball and racquetball courts. However, when it comes right down to it, "I'll take whatever I can get."
Safford Ryen House, a father of five and Safford High School basketball coach, said he'd love to see a recreation center. A year-round pool would be great and his son asked him to put in a vote for indoor soccer fields.
"It would improve the quality of life for the community and bring the community together," House said.
Tia and David Palmer, who have four kids ages 15-23, said a recreation center is badly needed in the area. It'd be nice to have a place for kids to gather after school and there's a need for more basketball courts, Tia Palmer said.
"The Morenci center is busy all of the time," she said.
"I'm super grateful for town officials who want to hear our opinions," David Palmer said.
Safford Mayor Jason Couts, Pima Vice Mayor Dale Rogers, Graham County Manager Dustin Welker and Graham County Supervisor Paul David were also on hand Monday night.
People who weren't able to attend the event are encouraged to fill out an eight-question online survey at www.thatcher.az.gov.
Architekton will spend the next couple of weeks analyzing the results and will soon share estimates on what they think the operating costs would be for such a facility, Brown said. They'll also offer their estimate on how many people they think would sign up for memberships and what membership fees should be.
Construction costs and the annual operating expenses will determine the size of a facility, if it's built, Brown said.
"I'm very optimistic this will move forward," Brown said.
In fact, he said several potential locations have been discussed.
Back in June, Thatcher officials announced 28 architectural firms had expressed interested in designing a facility if funding could be secured. During the meeting, most people agreed the facility should include an indoor pool, as well as two or three ball courts, a ground level wellness center, a walking track and a concession stand/cafe/coffee shop area. There were also discussions about meetings rooms and Zumba classes.
During that meeting Brown estimated the facility could cost $14 million-$20 million, be 50,000 to 100,000 square feet and could theoretically be finished three to five years from now.
To meet those costs, Brown said the town would first look to apply for grants, and then look to tap the town’s savings account and possibly issue bonds.
The town is working with Eastern Arizona College on the planned project and the college would be involved in the actual site selection, Brown said. EAC has also indicated they’d contribute a “significant” amount of money towards the construction fees for the project, he said.
In July, Eastern Arizona College and town officials took a six-day, five-night, trip to Utah and Colorado to see recreational facilities to get ideas for the center.