Two men working in a southern Graham County field were electrocuted Wednesday afternoon when their crane apparently struck a power line and a third man was injured.
According to the Graham County Sheriff's Department the men, along with the property owner, were working on a pump in a field east of Fort Grant Road. They were pulling the pump and getting ready to end the day's work when the accident happened, electrocuting two of them and injuring a third. The property owner was not injured.
They then drove to Fort Grant Road, meeting medical personnel near milepost 7.5. One victim suffered severe burns. The man, whose hometown is unknown, was flown by medical helicopter to Banner University Medical Center in Tucson, according to the sheriff's department.
The other two victims, whose names were not immediately available, were taken by ambulance to Northern Cochise Community Hospital in Willcox. According to Willcox Director of Public Safety Dale Hadfield, one of the men was later flown out from there.