Ahmad Matalgah
Manager of Economy Inn
When and why did you move to the Gila Valley?
”I moved here in 2011 because my father bought this (hotel) in 2004. I came here to just work with him.”
(Matalgah moved to the valley from Jordan.)
What is your favorite place to eat in the Gila Valley?
”Casa Manana”
What do you like to do in your spare time?
”Read some books and play video games on PC.”
What surprises you about the Gila Valley?
”The weather. When I first got here I’m not use to it raining in the summer. Then one year it hailed. Seems like random weather.”
What was the last book you read?
I’m reading an Arabic book called “The Revival of the Religious Sciences,” by Abu Hamid Al-Ghazali.
What website or app do you use most, other than Facebook?
“YouTube.”
If you could travel anywhere, where would you go?
“Malaysia.”
What is the funniest thing that’s ever happened to you?
”I’m not a big fan of dogs, one of the customers here knew that, but he said his dog wanted to lick my face. I said fine, if you let me lick your face. He said no.”
What is one of your goals for the next 12 months?
”I need to finish this book, because it’s 3,000 pages. I want to do more reading.”
What is your proudest accomplishment?
”In general, staying with the family.”
Three Minutes With highlights everyday people in the Gila Valley who wouldn’t typically be in the newspaper. If you are willing to be interviewed for the Courier’s Three Minutes With series, either by phone or email, contact editor Kim Smith at kim@eacourier.com or 928-428-2560.