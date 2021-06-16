Bryan Bryce, software engineer and entrepreneur.
How long have you lived in the Gila Valley, and why have you stayed?
"I was born here but left for college in 2009, and moved back in 2018. I moved back because this is home. I also wanted to live somewhere rural enough to buy some land and have a small farm raising food crops and animals."
What do you like to do in your spare time?
"What spare time?"
Where is your favorite place to eat in the Gila Valley?
"My current favorite is The Plank; R&R is a close second."
What surprises you about the Gila Valley?
"The variety of geology and biology that we have. River, mountain, desert, lava rock, granite mountain, sandstone, dried up lake bed etc. We have a huge variety of birds as well."
What was the last book you read?
"Relentless," by Tim S. Grover."
What website or app do you use most other than Facebook?
"Overcast. It's a podcast app."
If you could travel anywhere, where would you go?
"Chile"
What is the funniest thing that's ever happened to you?
"I found my wife by asking another girl if she wanted to go on a date with my roommate, then told my roommate to find me a date. And we ended up dating because we had different definitions of what the word 'dating' means. I asked her if she thought we were dating, and she said 'yes.' To me, it means exclusively dating. So right after she said that, I introduced her as my girlfriend, she was shocked and thought to herself, 'Oh, I guess I'm his girlfriend now.'"
What is one of your goals for the next 12 months?
"Release the first version of Gila Valley Plus!"
What is your proudest accomplishment?
"11 years of marriage and six children."
