When and why did you move to the Gila Valley?
I was born here. I never moved.
Where is your favorite place to eat in the valley?
The Branding Iron Steakhouse.
What do you like to do in your spare time?
I’m usually at home cleaning. I don’t really have spare time.
What surprises you about the valley?
I don’t know. I haven’t really thought about that.
What was the last book you read?
It’s been years, but “Breaking Dawn” (by Stephenie Meyer). The Twilight Saga.
What website or app do you use the most other than Facebook?
Instagram.
If you could travel anywhere, where would you go?
Somewhere in Europe, like London or Paris.
What is the funniest thing that’s ever happened to you?
I can’t think of anything. When I was a kid probably.
What is one of your goals for the next 12 months?
To by this year. Hopefully no more of this COVID and this stuff.
What is your proudest accomplishment?
Graduating high school.
