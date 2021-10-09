I was born in the Gila Valley. My mother had home births, me and all my siblings. When my parents divorced, at the age of 11, my mother settled us permanently here while she earned her teaching degree at Eastern Arizona College.
What is your favorite place to eat in the Gila Valley?
My favorite place to eat in the Gila Valley is The Gathering Scene. I can bring whatever food I want, from whatever restaurant I want and find something entertaining to me because I am a kid at heart.
What do you like to do in your spare time?
I have three smallish children. When I carve a sliver of free time out I karaoke and DnD (Dungeons and Dragons).
What surprises you about the Gila Valley?
I am constantly surprised at the fact many people think going to Phoenix is a major undertaking. It’s only three hours away. Alternatively, I am surprised how little has changed in all the years I have lived here.
What was the last book you read?
The last book I read is called “Wild Sign.” (It’s) All about magic and werewolves. I am sadly not finished with the five book compilation of Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.
What website do you use the most other than Facebook?
I actually use Instagram more than FB. I love cloud formations and starlit skies. So I scroll through getting my dopamine fix there.
If you could travel anywhere, where would you go?
If I could travel anywhere, I would (go) back across Ireland.
What is the funniest thing that’s ever happened to you?
I was in the Philippines, my 18-month-old had a fever. We went to a GP in the Bacolod. The doctor asked me what I was feeding the baby. When I told her just breast milk she did a double take. My baby at the time was 20 plus pounds and I looked like a scarecrow. So I can see why she was in disbelief.
What is one of your goals for the next 12 months?
My goal for the next 12 months is to independently own a home and land.
What is one of your proudest accomplishments?
One of my proudest accomplishments was finally having a home birth. I had tried several times before but I went past 42 weeks and it was not possible.