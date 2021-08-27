Dusti Brantner, financial advisor and Safford resident.
How long have you lived in the Gila Valley and why have you stayed?
“I was born in Safford. After I was married we moved to California since Josh was in the Marine Corps for 5 years. We moved home to raise our two girls around family.”
What do you like to do in your spare time?
“I absolutely love gardening and hanging out with my kids, grandson and husband.”
Where is your favorite place to eat in the Gila Valley?
“My number one favorite place to eat is Toni’s Kitchen! The pasta with the shrimp, mushrooms and green chilies are amazing!”
What surprises you about the Gila Valley?
“How little it has changed. We have huge influxes from the mine, but our small town atmosphere stays the same.”
What was the last book you read?
“The entire JD Robb series. I love to read. It took me about two weeks.”
What website or app do you use most other than Facebook?
“I watch a lot of TikTok with my youngest daughter. We both enjoy funny cat videos.”
If you could travel anywhere, where would you go?
“I would love to visit Scotland. I have ancestors from there. I’d like to visit that entire area.”
What is the funniest thing that’s ever happened to you?
“We were celebrating my Grandma Audrey and my husband’s birthdays at LaPaloma. I was in charge of carrying the cake to the table. While walking down the ramp, it slid off the plastic tray and fell face down on the floor in front of our table. We all laughed so hard. Best memory of all of us together.”
What is one of your goals for the next 12 months?
“To help my kids learn to adapt to their new environment. The world they have to be in at school is vastly different than it used to be.”
What is your proudest accomplishment?
“I’ve worked very hard in life. I studied and worked hard to become a financial advisor. I wanted a career that my children, and my family would be proud of.”
