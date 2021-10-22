featured Three minutes with...Felicia Fohr Oct 22, 2021 36 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Felicia Fohr, Graham County Board of Supervisors, Accounts Payable TechnicianWhen and why did you move to the Gila Valley or How long have you lived in the Gila Valley and why have you stayed?“I was born and raised here in Safford/Thatcher. My family and grandchildren live here and I enjoy the small community.”What do you like to do in your spare time?“When not working my part-time job at Thriftee I enjoy spending time with family and friends (especially the grandchildren).”Where is your favorite place to eat in the Gila Valley?“I don’t have one particular place as I enjoy most of the restaurants here in Graham County.”What surprises you about the Gila Valley?“How much it has grown/changed from when I was younger.”What was the last book you read?“’My Daddy Loves me Because.’” This is my grandson’s favorite book to have read to him. Readers SurveyAs our valued readers, we want to hear from you. Please take a moment to fill out the survey below. - Thank you, Eastern Arizona Courier Click Here What website or app do you use most other than Facebook?“MSN, Instagram & TikTok.”If you could travel anywhere, where would you go?“Atlantis -Bahamas. I have always said that I wanted to take my granddaughters on a girls’ trip there.”What is the funniest thing that’s ever happened to you?“Playing in a softball tournament and while I was running to first base I was hit by a sniper as I would like to call it because I for sure didn’t’ fall on my own.”What is one of your goals for the next 12 months?“To go visit my mom in Richland, Washington.”What is your proudest accomplishment?“To get my 20+ years working for Graham County.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Graham County Felicia Fohr Grandchild Internet Genealogy Gila Valley Mom Technician Daddy Load comments Most Popular Found body believed to be that of missing woman Dog attack leads to rabies shots for Safford man Car show draws dozens of classics Substance abuse coalition withdraws lease request after public furor Stephen Aaron Chavarria Albert Simon Chavarria Best of the best Gonzalez earns year-long leadership fellowship Bicyclist killed on U.S. 70 Marlene Cluff Hansen Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit