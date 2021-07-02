Owner of The Gathering Scene
When and why did you move to the Gila Valley?
I moved here to start a business. I’m not even fully moved in yet. I’ve been here about a month. I went to college here in the 80’s.
What is your favorite place to eat in the Gila Valley?
JD’s Grill House.
What do you like to do in your spare time?
Fish. Work on motorcycles. That sort of stuff.
What surprises you about the Gila Valley?
I’m not surprised.
What was the last book you read?
Robert Ludlum’s “The Moscow Vector” by Patrick Larkin.
What website or app do you use the most, other than Facebook?
I don’t.
If you could travel anywhere, where would you go?
Back to where I’ve been before. The Philippines and Australia are nice. I like Italy too. Spain too. Short answer is Spain. Spain or Portugal.
What is the funniest thing that’s ever happened to you?
The oddest thing that ever happened to me was I was driving down the interstate and somebody ran into me for no reason. That was odd. I guess he was just having a bad day or something. Maybe he didn’t like the color of my truck.
What is one of your goals for the next 12 months?
For me and my wife’s business to grown and expand.
What is your proudest accomplishment?
Raising three successful children.
