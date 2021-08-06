When and why did you move to the Gila Valley? How long have you lived in the Gila Valley and why have you stayed?
Well I was born and raised here and after graduating from high school and going on a mission for our church I moved back to the valley after retiring from the computer industry after 30 years.
What do you like to do in your spare time?
I like taking pictures of the sunset and wildlife and my favorite thing is teaching others about the true forgotten stories about our country. I have taught over 2,000 people in high school and charter schools about these forgotten stories.
Where are your favorite places to eat?
Fond memories of over 60 years ago is Casa Mañana and love DQ for a nice sweet treat.
What surprises you about the Gila Valley?
It is about community being united in helping many that need help. I grew up in the valley and my dad had 12 kids and we were really poor but he donated his plastering skills to many widows and people in need. He truly was a family man that kept us together and that is what our community does today and I love it.
What is the last book that you read?
I have read many and have lots that were originally published over 150 years ago. My very favorite is the one written by George Washington’s adopted son and in order to get that book I had to have a college professor order it for me. I have taught many the forgotten stories from that book and recently to the local DAR.
What websites or apps do you use other than Facebook?
I am a retired computer engineer and visit many websites daily to understand the patterns that are going on in our country by understanding the history of our past, or we do not know where our future is headed.
If you could travel anywhere, where would you go?
Without question I would travel to places associated with the founding of our country back East.
What is one of your goals for the next few months?
Well I have written four books about our country and love what I have learned. I am in the process of writing my sixth book and it will be titled “ Gary’s Favorite Poems, Music & Stories.”
What is your proudest accomplishment?
Being married to my wife Linda for 52 years and she is the beauty of my life. I was a professional senior computer engineer and in that industry for 30 plus years and was indeed a pioneer in that industry as I started in it in 1968. Boy, has it changed. My other profession, that brings many tears to my eyes, is telling forgotten stories to those who never heard of the true Star Spangled Banner, and watching the eyes light up from young people as I have them tell me what happened on their birthday in the years 1775 to 1787. That is why I have taught history for many years in my retirement.
Three Minutes With highlights everyday people in the Gila Valley who wouldn’t typically be in the newspaper. If you are willing to be interviewed for the Courier’s Three Minutes With series, either by phone or email, contact editor Kim Smith at kim@eacourier.com or 928-428-2560.