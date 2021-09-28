When and why did you move to the Gila Valley or How long have you lived in the Gila Valley and why have you stayed?
“I moved to the Gila Valley for the first time 1997 in order to attend EAC. I met my wife here, and we have been married for 22 years, and we have 7 children. We moved back here in 2008 when I was offered the job to be the band director at EAC.”
What do you like to do in your spare time?
“I love to cook. My specialty is barbecue and grilling, and recently I have started to learn to bake. I also enjoy spending time with my wife and kids.”
Where is your favorite place to eat in the Gila Valley?
“That’s a tough one because there are so many good choices. Our go to places are La Casita, Kainoa’s, Toni’s Kitchen, and Copper Steer.”
What surprises you about the Gila Valley?
“The sense of community. It’s amazing to see the community come together in times of need. And even though we all think our town is the best, in the end we all have each other’s backs. There is something about living here in the Gila Valley that people love.”
What was the last book you read?
“I am almost done reading Redemption by Traci Hunter Abramson.”
What website or app do you use most other than Facebook?
“Deseret Bookshelf and Whirly Word (iPhone game, I can’t get enough of it).”
If you could travel anywhere, where would you go?
My travel bucket list is Hawaii, Alaska, Nauvoo, and my happy place is Mazatlán, Mexico.
What is the funniest thing that’s ever happened to you?
“This is hard to pinpoint one thing, but the following happens to me sometimes. When I teach, I get excited and sometimes I will think of two different words, but when I try to say just one of those words, a combination of those two words comes out of my mouth. This happens more frequently than I like to admit, unfortunately. I am not going to repeat what I said or what the two words were, but let’s say that a certain four letter word that I would never say, accidentally left my mouth. I didn’t realize I had said it until my class, which was a freshman high school band class (which made it that much more worse), started laughing at me. I asked what was so funny, and they graciously pointed out what I had said. Unfortunately, this has happened more than I care to admit, and luckily my incredible students are understanding.”
What is one of your goals for the next 12 months?
“One of my goals is to lose weight, but we will see if that actually happens.”
What is your proudest accomplishment?
“Definitely my children. I am blessed to be their dad.”