Retired professor
When and why did you move to the Gila Valley or How long have you lived in the Gila Valley and why have you stayed?
My wife, Mary Lou Fuller, and I retired from our faculty positions at the University of North Dakota in 2001 so we could move to Safford to care for Milly Sterr, her mom and my mother-in-law. My father-in-law, Jerry Sterr, who opened Boulevard Sales and Service (now Boulevard Glass) in the early 1950’s, had passed, and it was more practical for us to move in with her.
This was a wonderful move for us all, but I especially enjoyed my time with Milly and came to adore her.
Why? One reason was she loved me despite my inviting her to lunch and, when lunch was over, realizing I had left my wallet at home. What did she do? First, she picked up the bill, and second, she teased me for a long time. And I loved it.
What do you like to do in your spare time?
I remember having some once, but I can’t recall what I did. Mary Lou and I have none now because we spend so much time at things neither of us particularly enjoys--like grocery shopping and visiting doctors. You’ll understand why, dear reader, when you reach my advanced age.
These things contrast with Mary Lou and I going out for meals that someone else prepares, serves, and cleans up afterwards. And we enjoy that despite having a bill to pay.
And, of course, we especially enjoy arranging dinner with our kids and grandkids that is prepared by someone else.
Where is your favorite place to eat in the Gila Valley?
The Main Street Café is our first choice and, while completely different, La Paloma comes in a close second. What I especially like at Main Street is that the folks working there are so pleasant and so much fun to chat with. If you want to know why I feel that way, google my article in The Courier on the time I spent working with them.
What surprises you about the Gila Valley?
The fact that I so much enjoy living here. If you’d told me I’d live out my life in the Gila Valley when I was growing up or attending college, I’d have done a double take and asked where, exactly, is Graham County, AZ? I’d be surprised because I expected to live in a metropolitan area just like my parents, sister, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Why? I enjoyed growing up in Chicago, and after grad school, living happily in Denver, Syracuse, and Washington, DC, before discovering how nice it is to live in small towns like Grand Forks, ND, (population then about 35,000) where Mary Lou and I met, fell in love, and married. These things are important because they helped me realize that, growing as a city mouse, living out my life out as a country mouse in the Gila valley (with maybe 35,000 neighbors in the whole county) would have been impossible to even contemplate. Indeed, the problem I now have is my inability to explain to my cousins (who mostly live in the Chicago area) while I feel this way. They just wouldn’t understand how people like you and I feel when a coyote scoots across the highway, roadrunners nest in our backyard at our house a mile off Klondike Rd, or driving up Mt Graham in the late afternoon to enjoy twilight at Roper Lake.
What website or app do you use most often other than Facebook?
Google. I love getting answers to my questions and so learning things, especially since the computer does this quickly, better than I can, vets the answers, and even tells me where they come from. I think that’s way cool, and my only complaint is that computers weren’t as sophisticated when I was starting college. But back then, I couldn’t call my granddaughter, Kacie, when I ran into computer problems.
If you could travel anywhere, where would you go?
I’ve been to all the continents except Australia and Antarctica. And while I’d love to visit them before I pass, the truth is I’ll likely miss the trips’ experiences because the cost is prohibitive.
What is the funniest thing that’s ever happened to you?
Being nominated by my high school’s assistant principal as the year’s outstanding junior even though I was a sophomore.
What is one of your goals for the next 12 months?
I look forward to Mary Lou and I spending as much time as possible with our kids, their spouses, all our grandchildren and great grandchildren, my cousins and their families, and the Gila Valley friends Mary Lou so enjoy.
What is your proudest accomplishment?
My biggest, most satisfying, and most pleasurable activity was being a teacher to medical students and a scoutmaster for Troop 40, Grand Forks, ND. While the substance of what I did with each group was different, their enjoyment and my pleasure was not. Indeed, the biggest difference between the two groups was that the medical students called me “doctor” and the scouts called me “mister.”