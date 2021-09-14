James “JC” Click, helicopter pilot, Pima resident and single dad of five.
When and why did you move to the Gila Valley or How long have you lived in the Gila Valley and why have you stayed?
“I moved to the Gila Valley in 2002 to attend EAC. I started a family and lived here for four years. We moved away for more school and work. We moved back in 2017 for a job with PHi Air Evac. I’ve stayed here in the Gila Valley because of the community. It takes a village to raise kids and the Gila Valley provides a sense of family.”
What do you like to do in your spare time?
"Spare time, what’s that? I like to go to the gym, I do like to draw and paint, but I have not done that in a long time. And I really like to hang out with friends."
Where is your favorite place to eat in the Gila Valley?
“I love Kainoas. It’s my favorite place to eat, but if I’m craving Mexican food I’ll be going to La Casita.”
What surprises you about the Gila Valley?
“The sense of community. Yes, there’s three separate towns with their own personalities and distinctions, but when it comes to the need of pulling together the Gila Valley definitely shows that. Doesn’t matter what part of the Gila Valley you are from if you need something there’s a whole community willing to help.”
What was the last book you read?
“‘No More Mr. Nice Guy,’ by Robert A Glover.”
What website or app do you use most other than Facebook?
“Well, I was spending too much time on TikTok so I had to delete it. There’s some pretty funny stuff out there. I have an Instagram to help keep up with the youth.”
If you could travel anywhere, where would you go?
“One of these days I will be in Tahiti sitting in one of those bungalows watching fish swim by in the middle of the floor.”
What is the funniest thing that's ever happened to you?
“I had a massage and the masseuse told me to strip down to my boxers and lay face down on the table. Well, I didn’t realize she wanted me under the blanket so when she walked back into the room she said, 'Oh dear, go ahead and get under the blanket.' So I was just laying there, in my skivvies, waiting.”
What is one of your goals for the next 12 months?
“Well, I have a senior attending Pima High School. I want to see her continue to grow and watch her achieve all her goals. And second I want to travel more. I want to vacation in another country other than Mexico.”
What is your proudest accomplishment?
“I’m the most proud of my kids. I have five, two girls and three boys. They range from 17 to 5. They are all in school this year. My oldest is a senior and my youngest is in kindergarten. They are my world.”
Three Minutes With highlights everyday people in the Gila Valley who wouldn’t typically be in the newspaper. If you are willing to be interviewed for the Courier’s Three Minutes With series, either by phone or email, contact editor Kim Smith at kim@eacourier.com or 928-428-2560.