How long have you lived in Graham County and why have you stayed?
I grew up here. I have a lot of roots here. I’m from Bylas. This is home.
What is your favorite place to eat in the county?
Jumbo Chinese Restaurant in Safford.
What do you like to do in your spare time?
I like to be outdoors with my family. I love to hunt. I love to fish.
What surprises you about the county?
I think we’re growing really fast. A lot of people are seeking new jobs and new homes.
What was the last book you read?
Don’t Let the Sun Step Over You (A White Mountain Apache Life: 1860-1975 by Eva Tulene Watt with assistance from Keith H Basso). It’s a biography of an Apache elder.
What website or app do you use most other thanFacebook?
Probably my hunting and fishing app, FarWide.
If you could travel anywhere, where would you go?
Alaska.
What is the funniest thing that’s ever happened to you?
I have to think about that. It’s been awhile.
What is one of your goals for the next 12 months?
Stay COVID free. A professional goal would be to stay on track to build a college on the (San Carlos Apache) reservation.
What is your proudest accomplishment
Just graduating from college. It changed my life graduating from Fort Lewis College. I played football there, met my wife, I got my master’s degree after too.
