When and why did you move to the Gila Valley or How long have you lived in the Gila Valley and why have you stayed?
“Moved to the Gila Valley during the construction of the observatory, June 1993, so Margaret and I have been in the valley 28 years. We very much enjoy the rural lifestyle and the friendly communities. I worked for Steward Observatory, University of Arizona as assistant director in the early years, retired in 2013 as director, Mount Graham International Observatory.”
What do you like to do in your spare time?
“Rotary youth leadership programs, robotics, astrophotography, and rocketry. And I love to read — taking a course from Hillsdale College on “Constitution 101.” I love working with the Daughters of the American Revolution, especially during Constitution Week every September.”
Where is your favorite place to eat in the Gila Valley?
“We enjoy Mexican food and the Gila Valley has some great places to eat — I enjoy La Paloma in Solomon perhaps the best.”
What surprises you about the Gila Valley?
“The valley is a very active place for a rural area. There are lots of activities for one to be involved in.”
What was the last book you read?
“The Crying of Ross 128: Book 1 in the Ross 128 First Contact Trilogy” Kindle Edition
What website or app do you use most other than Facebook?
Microsoft Office, for sure, but after that I use RockSim, a rocket simulation program, and Astrophotography Tool (APT) to control camera and telescope operations when photographing celestial objects. Sudoku is a favorite too. And Sky Safari too.
If you could travel anywhere, where would you go?
“Maybe checkout the outback in Australia. I would like to observe the heavens from south of the equator and the outback should have some very dark skies. They have some good observatories “down under” too. Also I would like to visit the astronomy facilities in Chile where the next generation of large telescopes are being built at this time.”
What is the funniest thing that’s ever happened to you?
“As a rocketry instructor at EAC, one of the students constructed an “egg crate” rocket — to loft a hen’s egg over 1,100 feet and get it back intact for a grade of “A”. The rocket was one of the most complex ever constructed in class, a booster stage of four motors and a sustainer stage of four motors. The computer program indicated the rocket (and egg) would ascend to an altitude of 3,500 feet above grade. Although the rocket performed flawlessly, we never recovered the rocket... it must be in orbit!”
What is one of your goals for the next 12 months?
“I would like to get my certification as a Level 2 Rocketeer with the National Association of Rocketry. My certification rocket is currently under construction and I will have to pass a written test concerning the Federal Aviation Administration requirements for launching Class 2 high power rockets and pass an examination on the National Fire Codes pertaining to rockets and rocket fuel handling.”
What is your proudest accomplishment?
“Margaret and I are proud of our family — family has to be number one on our list of accomplishments.”
