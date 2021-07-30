When and why did you move to the Gila Valley?
“I moved here when I was 10. I stayed here because of my family.”
What is your favorite place to eat in the Gila Valley?
“C&C’s Hideaway Bar and Grill.”
What do you like to do in your spare time?
“I like to go to Roper Lake, or going to the mountain. The mountain mainly because it’s beautiful.”
What surprises you about the Gila Valley?
“That we actually have tourism. We have people come up for the mountain and we have a lot of backpackers.”
What was the last book you read?
“Looking for Alaska” by John Green.
What website or app do you use most, other than Facebook?
“TikTok”
If you could travel anywhere, where would you go?
“Australia. I want to go see the koalas. They’re my spirit animal. All they do is eat and sleep.”
What is the funniest thing that’s ever happened to you?
“I worked in a prison for a little bit and I tripped and I hit my face on a fire grill. It was funny after.”
What is one of your goals for the next 12 months?
“To move out of here. There’s better opportunities elsewhere. It would be better for my kids. I want to take them somewhere that’s not here.”
What is your proudest accomplishment?
“My children.”
