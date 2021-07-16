Store manager for The Gathering Scene/ Candies
When and why did you move to the Gila Valley or How long have you lived in the Gila Valley and why have you stayed?
“I moved back here in May last year, after my wife graduated from dental hygienist school and began working at Copper Hill Dental. Currently we are staying here for my wife’s work, this is her goal. She wanted to become a dental hygienist and she is living her dream.”
What do you like to do in your spare time?
“I like to play music, I like to run. I like to play card games and board games and watch T.V. And cook, I like cooking.”
Where is your favorite place to eat in the Gila Valley?
“My favorite place is probably Kainoa’s.”
What surprises you about the Gila Valley?
“I was surprised that Taylor Freeze makes a good burrito. It’s a good surprise, I was not expecting to have that experience with a burrito from a place called Taylor Freeze. I was first introduced to Mexican cuisine in Minnesota, but I was in a Latino community so I was having legit tacos, burritos and enchiladas regularly and I was impressed. It’s a good surprise.”
What was the last book you read?
“Who moved my cheese?” by Spencer Johnson.
What website or app do you use most other than Facebook?
“TikTok”
If you could travel anywhere, where would you go?
“I would very much like to see Japan.”
What is the funniest thing that’s ever happened to you?
“When I first got glasses there was a certain type of frames called Flex on Glasses. They were supposed to be a bit more bendable and they should go back to their shape when you bend them. I had a buddy on the playground who was getting picked on and somebody took his glasses. I told them, ‘Try to break these!’ And when he bent them they broke. They were breakable. They were flexible, not indestructible.”
What is one of your goals for the next 12 months?
“Im hoping to grow the Gathering Scene business.”
What is your proudest accomplishment?
“My proudest accomplishment is being married to my wife and having my daughters. Technically it’s not just my accomplishment, it’s an us thing. We’re celebrating our seventh anniversary in August.”