Three MINUTES WITH Joshua Dixon, Eastern Arizona College student
When and why did you move to Graham County?
“I was born in Safford. I spent my life here until I was 18. I went to the University of Arizona, but I decided it would be a better use of my time to take some time of school and travel. I worked on a couple of farms in Hawaii, organic farms. At 21 I started looking back at Safford, and I saw EAC’s nursing program. It’s kind of a diamond in the rough, so I came back to Safford in 2019. I should graduate in 2022. Next May I’ll have my nursing degree.”
What is your favorite place to eat in Graham County?
“The best quality food in the valley has to be JD’s Grill House in Thatcher, and that’s not just because I work there.”
[Joshua’s father, John Dixon, owns JD’s Grill House.]
What do you like to do in your spare time?
“Since I’ve been back I’ve really enjoyed gardening. I have a big array of cactus species that I love to take care of and watch them do their thing.”
What surprises you most about Graham County?
“The diversity of our environment.”
What was the last book you read?
“The Autobiography of a Yogi” by Paramahansa Yogananda.
What website or app do you use the most, other than Facebook?
“I really enjoy Reddit. It’s a big forum website. That’s where I learn most about cacti.”
If you could travel anywhere, where would you go?
“South Africa.”
What is the funniest thing that’s ever happened to you?
“When I was traveling in Japan I have to use the trains. The train stops are not in English. I wanted to get to a small town in the mountains with hot springs that’s inhabited by monkeys. To get there I had to take a number of transfers. I got to the wrong town and I didn’t figure it out for two hours until a nice lady told me. Sometimes you gotta just laugh at yourself.”
What is one of your goals for the next 12 months?
“To complete my bachelor’s of nursing and pass the NCLEX (the National Council Licensure Examination. An exam to obtain a license in nursing.)”
What is your proudest accomplishment?
“Being able to travel abroad from 18 to 21. I visited four countries in Asia and all the Hawaiian islands, all on my own dime. Everyone said everything to me to dissuade me from my dream, but I did it, and now I’m back.”
