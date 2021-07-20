AP Specialist at Eastern Arizona College
When and why did you move to the Gila Valley or How long have you lived in the Gila Valley and why have you stayed?
I moved to the Gila Valley in 1963 when I was four years old from Cleveland, Oklahoma. I was born in Pawnee, OK. Our parents, Wallace and Delores, built the original Mountain View Nursing Home and they chose Safford to be our forever home and I love ❤️ it here!
What do you like to do in your spare time?
My life has been an album,
My memories are in a book.
My greatest legacy I’ll leave behind,
Are the pictures that I took.
Thanks for the memories and smiling in your mug shots.
I also love going to concerts, traveling, dancing and collecting hippos.
Where is your favorite place to eat in the Gila Valley?
I enjoy all of our great restaurants although Mexican food is my favorite, so La Casita, Casa Mañana, El Charro and La Paloma are awesome.
What surprises you about the Gila Valley?
When I was a part of the Gila Valley Leadership Class VIII, I was amazed at the treasures in our own backyard that I had never been to or learned about. The Mt. Graham International Observatory, the Gila Box, U of A Extension Center, Glenbar Gin, seeing hay baled into round bales on what looked like a transformer tractor and so much more!
What was the last book you read?
Don’t Sweat The Small Stuff at Work
What website or app do you use most other than Facebook?
Walmart pickup
If you could travel anywhere, where would you go?
Australia
What is the funniest thing that’s ever happened to you?
When my husband was running for Board of Supervisor and I was going door-to-door campaigning for him, I knocked on a door and told the lady what I was there for. Then I went to the next door and knocked and said to her, you sure look familiar and she said, “Yes, I answered you at my front door and now you’re knocking on my back door.”
What is one of your goals for the next 12 months?
To embrace my new position at my job and be the best employee I can be.
What is your proudest accomplishment?
The day I became a mom. :-)