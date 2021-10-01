When and why did you move to the Gila Valley or How long have you lived in the Gila Valley and why have you stayed?
"My first husband and I moved to the Bonita area in the summer of 1973. He was 20 and I was 19. Terry worked as farm labor until starting Preas Welding & Construction in 1982. I cannot imagine living anywhere else."
What do you like to do in your spare time?
"I am a writer and I write often. I also love to read and gardening, when my health was better."
Where is your favorite place to eat in the Gila Valley?
"El Charo runs a close second to Jumbos."
What surprises you about the Gila Valley?
"The area gets much more rain than we do at Bonita."
What was the last book you read?
"'Forever and Ever Amen' by Randy Travis"
What website or app do you use most other than Facebook?
"Google"
If you could travel anywhere, where would you go?
"Australia."
What is the funniest thing that's ever happened to you?
"It happened on the dance floor at Bonita Store a long time ago...it will be in my next book!"
What is one of your goals for the next 12 months?
"To finish book No. 2."
What is your proudest accomplishment?
"My proudest accomplishments are raising two kids with epilepsy and being chairperson on the Human Rights Committee for the Developmentally Disabled for 16 years. Also I am very proud to say I am a published author. My first book was published in 2012...How Can I Keep From Singing...is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble . It is a memoir about my first love, first marriage and watching my first husband die at Eurofresh and my journey through grief and finding new love."