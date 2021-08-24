Kyleigh Becker, associate communication professor at Eastern Arizona College
When and why did you move to the Gila Valley or How long have you lived in the Gila Valley and why have you stayed?
“I’ve been in the Gila Valley for going on four years now. This will be my fourth year at EAC. I moved here because I became the communication professor at the college. I’ve stayed in the valley because I love my job, my students, and my colleagues. College ‘kids’ are so much less scary than middle schoolers, hah! I’ve also made some pretty good friends here that make the lack of Target worth it.”
What do you like to do in your spare time?
“In my spare time, I like to go to the gym, and travel! I won’t turn down curling up on the couch with a good book either.”
Where is your favorite place to eat in the Gila Valley?
“That’s such a hard question! Every Friday I go The Plank for burger night, so probably there.”
What surprises you about the Gila Valley?
“I wouldn’t think the desert would make me sneeze so much.”
What was the last book you read?
“I read most of ‘Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief’ the other week, but didn’t finish.”
What website or app do you use most other than Facebook?
“YouTube, hands down. I watch too many Minecraft videos.”
If you could travel anywhere, where would you go?
“That’s another hard question! I’d probably go back to Scotland. I’ve been there twice and I love it. But maybe Iceland, or Norway, since I haven’t been there yet.”
What is the funniest thing that’s ever happened to you?
“Oof, I can think of some embarrassing things that people have laughed at... But funniest, I’d say that it would have to be my first day/orientation when I was teaching middle school. I walked up to the front desk and introduced myself, and the lady asked me if I was there to enroll. And this was a very small school, with only about five middle school teachers. ‘Well, no, I’m your new teacher.’ At least the curse of looking young will serve me well in the future.”
What is one of your goals for the next 12 months?
“I’d like to perfect some of my favorite dishes, and learn a couple more. I just got back from Greece, and ate too much moussaka, and I’d like to learn to cook that this year.”
What is your proudest accomplishment?
“Finishing my master’s degree at 20, and being able to work in my field since then.”
