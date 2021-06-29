Eastern Arizona College library clerk and Thatcher High School librarian
When and why did you move to the Gila Valley or How long have you lived in the Gila Valley and why have you stayed?
I’ve lived in the Gila Valley all of my life. One of the major reasons why I am still here is that I love being able to live where so many of my family members are living. Another reason that I am still here is that through Eastern Arizona College’s partnership program with Arizona State University I was able to complete my bachelor’s degree in Organizational Leadership while continuing to work here in the Gila Valley.
What do you like to do in your spare time?
Usually in my spare time I am either reading, playing the piano, or working on learning a new language.
Where is your favorite place to eat in the Gila Valley?
I love to eat at Denny’s or Kainoa’s.
What surprises you about the Gila Valley?
I am always surprised by just how amazing the sunsets and sunrises are here.
What was the last book you read?
The last book I read was “Enthroned” by K. M. Shea.
What website or app do you use most other than Facebook?
I use Duolingo the most often.
If you could travel anywhere, where would you go?
If I could travel anywhere, I would visit Greece or Italy.
What is the funniest thing that’s ever happened to you?
The funniest thing that’s ever happened to me is that a woman in another state stole my car title and I wasn’t aware that she had done so for over a year. Lucky for me I finally noticed and was able to get my car title back!
What is one of your goals for the next 12 months?
I plan to finish the French course on Duolingo within the next 12 months.
What is your proudest accomplishment?
One of my proudest accomplishments is being one of the students chosen to represent Eastern Arizona College at a community college summit in Washington, D.C.