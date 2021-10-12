When and why did you move to the Gila Valley or How long have you lived in the Gila Valley and why have you stayed?
“I was actually born in Morenci, Arizona. I have lived in other places for short periods of time, but the Gila Valley has always called me back. I enjoy living close to my parents, they are my rock.”
What do you like to do in your spare time?
“In my spare time, I try to spend as much of it as I can with my family. I don’t want to get older and wish that I had spent more time with them. I want to be able to look back and remember of all the adventures and laughter we’ve shared together.”
Where is your favorite place to eat in the Gila Valley?
“I don’t go out to eat often, but when I do, I will go to The Branding Iron. They have great steaks and sides. :)”
What surprises you about the Gila Valley?
“I am going to go on the comical side here and say for Gila Valley being such a small community, we sure go through A LOT of toilet paper. Walmart can’t seem to keep up with our demand. :)”
What was the last book you read?
“’The Alchemist,’ by Paulo Coelho.”
What website or app do you use most other than Facebook?
“I think a good portion of people can answer the same way as I am going to and that is Amazon. Who doesn’t love free shipping????”
If you could travel anywhere, where would you go?
“This is a very good question…There are so many places I would like to go, my list could go on and on. At the top of it though, would be Venice, Italy. My brother and sister-in-law went there, and I have seen their pictures of the canals and the beauty of Venice. I would like to go and experience its beauty first hand.”
What is one of your goals for the next 12 months?
“One of my goals for this year is to leave places and people I visit better than when I arrived. In today’s society, life seems to focus on the negative and seems very dark. I would like to try to brighten and lift people’s spirits and to be an example of positivity and kindness in some way this year.”
What is your proudest accomplishment?
“I actually have 2, they are my children. I know that sounds cheesy but they are in fact my most proudest accomplishments.”
