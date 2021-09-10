Maria Kouts: associate pastor at The River Church, leader of the Josiah House Recovery program
When and why did you move to the Gila Valley or How long have you lived in the Gila Valley and why have you stayed?
“Born and raised in the Gila Valley. Stayed because it’s a wonderful place to raise children and Jason and I have always had a desire to be public servants in our community. We feel like God has us here to serve, love and lead.”
What do you like to do in your spare time?
“Spare time? I don’t recall the last time we’ve had any!”
Where is your favorite place to eat in the Gila Valley?
“I have many favorites but the place we frequent the most is The Plank.”
What surprises you about the Gila Valley?
“The way we rally around one another through tragedy. It’s refreshing and shows the heart of our valley.”
What was the last book you read?
“‘Changes that Heal’ by Dr. Henry Cloud.”
What website or app do you use most other than Facebook?
“Bible hub”
If you could travel anywhere, where would you go?
“Switzerland. I will go one day.”
What is the funniest thing that’s ever happened to you?
“My daughter had her tonsils removed and the nurse came in to get me after the procedure. As we were walking back to see her in recovery she warned me that Montana was “windmilling.” I honestly didn’t question nor bat an eye. When I got to Montana she was up on the railing of the bed screaming, “Mamma” at the top of her lungs and her head was moving in circles (like a windmill). That’s the last thing I remember before waking up in the bed next to Montana with my husband standing over the top of me. I passed out cold!”
What is one of your goals for the next 12 months?
“We are constructing a new building at The River and we will be able to facilitate recovery classes every day of the week. The estimated time of completion is four to five months.”
What is your proudest accomplishment?
“I’m a connector and when I can make people feel seen, heard, and valued I feel accomplished. When people with a jaded past let their walls down and let you into their most shameful places with love and acceptance, something amazing happens. True inner healing begins and this is what my whole heart is. No matter where people have been or what they have done, there is always forgiveness and healing and beauty that can come from the ashes.”
