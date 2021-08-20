Public relations employee at the San Carlos Hospital, Michael Thompson lives in Central.
How long have you lived in the Gila Valley and why have you stayed?
“I was born in Safford and lived in the Gila Valley for 23 years, moved away and then returned for the past 13, totaling 36 years in the Gila Valley. I have lived in Safford and now currently live in Central. After moving away it always seemed right to move back. I like the slower lifestyle of the Gila Valley, the people and the schools. It was the right place to raise my kids having two graduate from Safford and one from Thatcher with another one in two years. The Gila Valley is my home.”
What do you like to do in your spare time?
“Spending time with my kids, hunting and anything basketball related.”
Where is your favorite place to eat in the Gila Valley?
“My house. LOL. If I had to choose my favorite place to go out to eat it would be Taco Bell.”
What surprises you about the Gila Valley?
“Just how much it has grown. But (it) still feels like a small town where everyone is willing to step up and help each other out.”
What was the last book you read?
“’Winning State of Mind Women’s basketball’ by Steve Knight.”
What website or app do you use most other than Facebook?
“YouTube.”
If you could travel anywhere, where would you go?
“Alaska in the states and out of would be The United Kingdom.”
What is the funniest thing that’s ever happened to you?
“I have this bad habit of getting into the wrong car and I once got in the driver’s seat and a whole family was sitting inside.”
What is one of your goals for the next 12 months?
“Be more healthy. Be more active on a regular basis.”
What is your proudest accomplishment?
“I am most proud of my kids and their choices and accomplishments.”
Three Minutes With highlights everyday people in the Gila Valley who wouldn’t typically be in the newspaper. If you are willing to be interviewed for the Courier’s Three Minutes With series, either by phone or email, contact editor Kim Smith at kim@eacourier.com or 928-428-2560.