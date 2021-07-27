Shaylee Richards, Mount Graham Regional Medical Center, Director of Marketing & Community Relations
When and why did you move to the Gila Valley or How long have you lived in the Gila Valley, and why have you stayed?
“Growing up, we spent every vacation coming out here to be with family; I have deep family roots in both Graham and Greenlee counties going back generations.
It has been almost seven years now since my husband and I moved to Duncan to be closer to family.
We have stayed here because of our community, all incredible people who love and serve each other every day.”
What do you like to do in your spare time?
“We love outdoor activities of all kinds, but if I had to pick, it would be on the lake paddle boarding.”
Where is your favorite place to eat in the Gila Valley?
“In Greenlee County, I would have to say Gimee’s; in Graham County, I would say Ginaveve’s.”
What surprises you about the Gila Valley?
“The beauty around us, although we live in the desert Mt. Graham is right here, and we are never too far from a lake.”
What was the last book you read?
“I am actually a big bookworm; when I read, I will get so caught up in a book it is hard to focus on anything else. So, while I am in school, working toward my MBA, I have put reading for fun aside and only pick up school books.”
What website or app do you use most other than Facebook?
“My music apps are actually the most used apps on my phone; I almost always have music playing no matter what I am doing.”
If you could travel anywhere, where would you go?
“My husband and I had a trip to Europe planned for last year, but we will have to reschedule when travel is open again enough to see everything on our list.”
What is one of your goals for the next 12 months?
“My goal for the next 12 months is to connect the dots between our hospital and our community; we really want our community to know how much we care about them. I want to help develop and strengthen those relationships. I truly believe in the work I do here; I want my community to see the incredible work I see being done within our hospital walls every day by some of the most amazing people in the industry!”
What is your proudest accomplishment?
“First would be marrying my wonderful husband.
Professionally speaking, I am honestly proud to be the Director of Marketing & Community Relations at MGRMC. As well as finishing my BSBA in Marketing, this was a goal a few years ago I would have never thought I would reach, let alone be working towards my MBA.”
