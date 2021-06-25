Manager at Cuddle Butz store
When and why did you move to the Gila Valley?
“I’ve lived in the valley my whole life, I was born and raised here. The reason I stay is because I have a lot of family here and also my boyfriend does not want to move because his whole family is here too. My plan was that after college I’d move to Oregon, but that never happened. I still would like move somewhere that has more forest-y areas, but I don’t think that’s going to happy. I’m pretty much going to be here for the rest of my life, but that’s OK. Yes, it has some ups and downs with all the crazy crimes, but it’s nice here and I prefer small towns. “
What do you like to do in your spare time?
“Most of the time I go to my boyfriend’s house and we usually end up going on adventures like rock hunting or exploring.”
Where is your favorite place to eat in the Gila Valley?
“I like going to eat at La Paloma or Copper Steer.”
What was the last book you read?
“Love Song for a Raven” by Elizabeth Lowell.
What surprises you about the Gila Valley?
That it’s still standing, I mean we’ve been through a lot over the years. Crazy floods, the mountain burning, high winds, but in the end we always stay strong and push through it.”
What website or app do you use most, other than Facebook?
“I use YouTube and Messenger.”
If you could travel anywhere, where would you go?
“Tokyo or the United Kingdom.”
What is the funniest thing that’s ever happened to you?
“I can’t think of one.”
What is one of your goals for the next 12 months?
“Working hard at my new store and saving up money to get my own place.”