How long have you lived in the Gila Valley and why have you stayed?
“I came to the Gila Valley when I was 12 years old. My mother was born and raised here so we decided to move back here from Albuquerque, NM. I have lived here ever since and have no intentions of ever leaving. I love the small-town feel and this community we live in.”
What do you like to do in your spare time?
“In my spare time I like to play with my kids, I like to cook, and take baths!”
Where is your favorite place to eat in the Gila Valley?
“My favorite place to eat is Casa Mañana. The food is delicious, the people are friendly, and the atmosphere is great.”
What surprises you about the Gila Valley?
“What surprises me about the Gila Valley is the fact that this community is so caring and giving. The support for local businesses is amazing.”
What was the last book you read?
“Paula Deen’s ‘It ain’t all about the cookin’. It’s an autobiography about her and her struggles with agoraphobia.”
What website or app do you use most other than Facebook?
“I use YouTube the most!”
If you could travel anywhere, where would you go?
“I would love to visit Bora Bora. It looks absolutely gorgeous!”
What is the funniest thing that’s ever happened to you?
“One of the funniest things that have ever happened to me was when I was at the splash pad with my children and we were playing volleyball. The ball was headed straight for my 2-year-old so I drove and knocked her out of the way and got hit right in my face. It was pretty hilarious at the time.”
What is one of your goals for the next 12 months?
“My goal for the next 12 months is to fully prepare for my new little baby and adjust to being a mother of six.”
What is your proudest accomplishment?
“My proudest accomplishment is getting my GED and taking some college classes after dropping out school when I was 16.”
