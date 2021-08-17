When and why did you move to the Gila Valley or How long have you lived in the Gila Valley and why have you stayed?
“Well, I am a Claridge, and my Great Great Grandfather Christopher Layton was here since the beginning of time. So my family was actually one of, if not the, first families here. I came back here after 10 years in Tucson, with Kelley because we wanted to get married and couldn’t imagine raising children in any other community. And to date, we have not regretted that decision.”
What do you like to do in your spare time?
“Golf and play music. I would say we try to emulate early 2000s rock and metal. And our original music is a mix of Pantera meets Slipknot with some tasty guitars and melodies.”
Where is your favorite place to eat in the Gila Valley?
“I would say any of the Mexican food restaurants, they all have their own flavor, and I love them all!”
What surprises you about the Gila Valley?
“The ability to all come together for a common goal and treat each other like family when we need to. Like all the support to help find Maci.”
What was the last book you read?
“One of Brad Meltzer novels. He is the best. Brad Meltzer ‘The book of Fate,’ to be exact.”
What website or app do you use most other than Facebook?
“TikTok @dadjoketanner.”
If you could travel anywhere, where would you go?
“Probably to Seattle. Always wanted to go there.”
What is the funniest thing that’s ever happened to you?
“Well a month ago, I made a TikTok... it received 35 million views and now I have 75,000 followers. The funny part is being recognized by random people and then me realizing that I am being recognized for being the chubby dad that passed gas on TikTok. It’s bittersweet.”
What is one of your goals for the next 12 months?
“I would like to travel a little more, with my family, write more music, and get my commercial drone pilot license and start my own business!”
What is your proudest accomplishment?
“Overcoming the horrible life I grew up in and beating all odds, because of those decisions to beat all odds, I have two beautiful kids and an amazing wife that I am so proud of. Oh... and also winning The Battle of the Bands!”
