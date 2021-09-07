When and why did you move to the Gila Valley or How long have you lived in the Gila Valley and why have you stayed?
“I moved here about six years ago. I’ve met some really amazing people, and I enjoy the work I do helping the community, so this is home for me now. I volunteer helping Drug Court and Wellness Court participants who are looking for work. I help them find employers that are willing to hire them, help with resumes, interview prep, etc.”
What do you like to do in your spare time?
“I like to travel, play guitar, play pool, sing.”
Where is your favorite place to eat in the Gila Valley?
“Probably Eagle’s Roost. The Beaverino burger.”
What surprises you about the Gila Valley?
“Nothing comes to mind.”
What was the last book you read?
“‘The Age of Reason’ by Thomas Paine.”
What website or app do you use most other than Facebook?
“Apple Music”
If you could travel anywhere, where would you go?
“I’d take Tammie to Costa Rica.”
What is the funniest thing that’s ever happened to you?
“Probably the cab ride I took to the airport the first time I left Ukraine. The driver was yelling about the other drivers on the road, and took (out) a hammer out and started waving it around saying, ‘They crazy.’”
What is one of your goals for the next 12 months?
“I’m looking forward to participating in the Gila Valley Leadership Program over the next year.”
What is your proudest accomplishment?
“Then I’ve been able to take the darkest parts of my own life, and turn them into something positive for other people.”
Three Minutes With highlights everyday people in the Gila Valley who wouldn’t typically be in the newspaper. If you are willing to be interviewed for the Courier’s Three Minutes With series, either by phone or email, contact editor Kim Smith at kim@eacourier.com or 928-428-2560.