FROM LEFT: Safford High student Serenity Peru, early childhood education teacher Olga Gomez, and students Kierstin McChesney and Tyler Dixon. The students, all seniors, are the high school's first graduates of its Childhood Development Association program. The CDA certification qualifies them to teach at any preschool in the United States.
When Safford High School seniors Kierstin McChesney, Serenity Peru and Tyler Dixon cross the stage on May 25 to receive their diplomas, they will be the first in the history of Graham County to do so while possessing a credential to become educators themselves.
McChesney, Peru and Dixon are the first cohort to earn Child Development Associate (CDA) certification through the Safford High’s Early Childhood Education (ECE) Program. The certification, which among the career training pathways offered through the school’s Career & Technical Education (CTE) services, is a rigorous, competency-based program that ultimately qualifies a student to be a lead preschool teacher anywhere in the nation.
Olga Gomez, ECE instructor and director of the Bulldog Boulevard Preschool and Child Care center on the Safford High campus, said students in the CDA program receive extensive classroom training in childcare and child development, including recognizing and understanding how to address a child’s physical, emotional and cognitive needs, among others.
They are also required to participate in 480 hours of paid or unpaid work in a preschool setting, as well as complete a minimum of 120 hours of classwork under a certified ECE instructor in eight CDA subject areas. This classwork serves as the basis for a state board exam, which students must pass with a score of 75 percent or better.
As they complete the requirements for the CDA, the students are required to record their achievements and compile their experiences in a professional portfolio. This portfolio is sort of a scrapbook-reference guide that helps document a student’s professional experiences and completion of certification requirements.
The students are also required to connect with a CDA professional development (PD) specialist. PD specialists stay in contact with CDA candidates to mentor them and monitor their progress as they move through the program. The process culminates in something called a verification visit in which the PD specialist reviews the student’s documentation and observes them running an actual classroom.
“So they get assessed for two hours,” Gomez said, “and then they have an exit interview.”
At the end of the verification visit, the PD specialist electronically submits the candidate's scores to the national Council for Professional Recognition.
“It's a lot of work,” Gomez said. “It's a two-year program, but they have to be with me for four years so that they can start accruing hours and understanding the fundamentals.”
When Dixon, 19, took Gomez’s child development class as a freshman, he had no idea of becoming a preschool teacher. He thought he was just checking the box on completing an easy elective toward his diploma.
“But I stuck around, and I liked it more and more,” he said. “That's when I felt like I wanted to do it.”
Similarly, McChesney, 18, was also not thinking about a career as a freshman. She said she took a child development class simply because her mom was pregnant with her sister and she wanted to know more about little kids.
“I wasn't really thinking about being a teacher,” she said.
In fact, she said she was more interested in accounting. That began to change junior year, when she started considering becoming an elementary school teacher. By senior year, as she was working on her CDA portfolio, her interest became more firmly entrenched in preschool instruction.
“I realized it's teaching,” she said. “It’s what I wanted to do, and I don’t have to get a degree.”
By contrast, Peru, 18, found her calling immediately.
“I just loved learning about the children, how they develop and how their brain grows,” she said. “And so I think that was when I first knew I wanted to be a preschool teacher.”
Peru said her sister is a preschool teacher, and that also helped inspire her career path.
Gomez said Peru has been volunteering at Bulldog Boulevard almost from the day she started high school. Last year she got a work-study job at the preschool as a member of the support staff. She’s known to stay late and take on all manner of tasks, including janitorial duties.
“But she also gets a lot of understanding of what a preschool is,” Gomez explained.
Peru has already secured a job at Bulldog Boulevard next year as a teacher. In completing her CDA certification, she has also earned 12 college credits in early childhood education that she intends to apply toward earning her bachelor’s degree and eventually a master’s. She said her goal is eventually to become a preschool director like Gomez.
Time was when a preschool teacher needed little more than a tuberculosis test and a background check, Gomez observed. The expectations have changed.
“I think as a nation, people are starting to recognize that we're not glorified babysitters — that the first five years (of a child’s development) is very critical,” she said. “We're making a difference. We're teaching children how to be our future leaders. And these young students are so influential to those little ones.”