Safford CDA graduates

FROM LEFT: Safford High student Serenity Peru, early childhood education teacher Olga Gomez, and students Kierstin McChesney and Tyler Dixon. The students, all seniors, are the high school's first graduates of its Childhood Development Association program. The CDA certification qualifies them to teach at any preschool in the United States.

When Safford High School seniors Kierstin McChesney, Serenity Peru and Tyler Dixon cross the stage on May 25 to receive their diplomas, they will be the first in the history of Graham County to do so while possessing a credential to become educators themselves.

McChesney, Peru and Dixon are the first cohort to earn Child Development Associate (CDA) certification through the Safford High’s Early Childhood Education (ECE) Program. The certification, which among the career training pathways offered through the school’s Career & Technical Education (CTE) services, is a rigorous, competency-based program that ultimately qualifies a student to be a lead preschool teacher anywhere in the nation.

CDA portfolio

As they complete the requirements for the CDA, students are required to record their achievements and compile their experiences in a professional portfolio. 

Reach Tom Bodus at tom@eacourier.com or at (928) 424-6231.

Tags

Load comments