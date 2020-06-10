About three hours after responding to a fatal plane crash Tuesday, Graham County Search and Rescue worked with the Thatcher Fire Department to safely extricate three teens stranded on Frye Mesa.
Search and Rescue President Ronnie Glaspie said the teens got stuck in a hole while going down the water slides at Frye Mesa. He believed they were 10, 14 and 16 years old.
They were pulled to safety that night by a rope rescue team formed by Search and Rescue and Thatcher Fire. Members of the Freeport McMoRan Emergency Response Team were also on the scene helping out. "It was great teamwork," said Glaspie.