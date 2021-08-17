A crew of 20 inmates from the Fort Grant Arizona State Prison will be spending the next three years widening walkways, clearing trees, and overall revamping trails affected by the 2017 Frye Fire thanks to an agreement with the U.S. Forest Service and the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.
Kristen Sikorsky, recreation staff officer for the Safford Ranger District, said the crew began their work last month averaging a mile of work a day.
The crews will be spending the coming weeks on the Around the Mountain Trail and the Arcadia Trail. The Around the Mountain Trail is 15 miles long, and it should take the team until September to clear and widen. Any trail affected by the Frye Fire can expect to receive lots of attention from the inmate work team, Sikorsky said.
Initially, the project to revamp the trails was going to begin in early 2020, but it had to be postponed because of COVID-19. The Forest Service currently has $300,000 to pay the inmates, correctional officers and supply the crew with the tools they need to finish the project, she said.
“This will be a total overhaul on all of our trail systems on Mount Graham,” Sikorsky said. “It’s amazing. It’s a dream come true.”
To her knowledge, this is the first time the trails on Mount Graham will be receiving this much attention from a work crew since they were created, Sikorsky said.
Hit the trail
There are over 300 miles of hiking, biking, and horse riding trails in the Safford Ranger District, and there is no way the Forest Service can upkeep them on its own, Sikorsky said.
Many trails have become overgrown, mud and rock slides have made them harder to walk through and hard to follow, she said.
As the inmates work their way higher up the mountain and the trips become longer, they’ll eventually begin to camp on the mountain while they work. They are being watched by two correctional officers and paid $1 per hour. She said the inmates have been convicted of non-dangerous crimes, including tax evasion, drug possession and immigration-related charges. After spending some time on the mountain with them, Sikorsky said they are nice respectful people.
Tourism
She’s excited about the project because tourists from Phoenix and Tucson discovered Mount Graham during the pandemic and she hopes with the improvements of the trails, they’ll return.
Vance Bryce, Graham County Chamber of Commerce executive director, agreed. The lower levels of the mountain are perfect for winter hiking since there isn’t snow on the lower elevation levels, while the higher elevation is cool in the summer months, he said.
“We’re excited to send people up on the trails,” he said.