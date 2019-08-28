GRAHAM COUNTY — The two people whose bodies were found in a shallow grave in Thunderbird Mobile Estates last weekend were murdered.
That’s the ruling from the Pima County Coroner, who told Graham County Sheriff’s Office that the two bodies had been shot.
The autopsies were completed Tuesday, and GCSO made the information public Wednesday.
Graham County Undersheriff Jeff McCormies said the victims have not yet been positively identified.
“The medical examiner hasn’t given us any (names of the victims). We have provided information that, hopefully, will assist them, but they have not verbally even confirmed that for us,” McCormies said. “When we get something in writing or something in between that time, it will become more definitive. But, as of right now, we don’t even definitively know. And the reason why it becomes a major situation is because that is just the way the legal system works as far as positively identifying anything. It’s no different in any type of case, when you have to positively identify those who are involved and positively identify those who were victims. And that is where we are at.”
Investigation into the incident continues.