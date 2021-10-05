Worried about the predicted shortage of Christmas merchandise this year? Tired of wearing the same jewelry on date night time and again? The Friends of the Library have got you covered with a month-long event.
They're calling it Bling Fling.
The nonprofit organization has been gathering baubles and bangles people aren't wearing anymore and they're selling them in the Friends' Corner at the Safford City-Graham County Library during the entire month of October.
Friends President Paulette LeBlanc said when COVID-19 forced them to shut down their gift and snack shop at the library, they decided it was time to come up with different ways to fund the organization, which pays for certain library programs and educational events.
The group decided to stick with their traditional holiday See's Candies sales at Ginaveve's Market Place on Main Street and the annual fundraiser at Jerry's Restaurant, but they also came up with Bling Fling and an old-time radio auction on KATO 1230 AM and Kat Kountry 94.5 FM.
The Friends put out the call for jewelry donations a few weeks ago.
"We've gotten a wonderful response for donations and they're still coming in," LeBlanc said. "This will evolve throughout the whole month. That's why we're doing it for the whole month. As we sell, we replace because we have boxes of items behind the scenes still waiting to be placed out so we're very excited."
Although it had been difficult at times to staff the gift and snack shop, Bling Fling is quite manageable because it will run Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays throughout October.
"They're priced to sell like crazy," Leblanc said of their jewelry connection. "You can't get any cheaper than this. The whole idea is to refurbish your own jewelry box."
If deemed a success it could become an annual event, she said.
"We're just going to have fun with this and see what the month brings us," LeBlanc said.
As for the radio auction, chances are definitely good it will become an annual affair, she said.
The June event had 300 participants and it generated $8,000.
"That was beyond comprehension for me," LeBlanc said of the results. "That was (Friends Vice President) Paul David's dream and he took it and ran with it. Oh my gosh with Reed Richins and his crew over there (at Double-R Communications), we can't thank them enough for giving us the opportunity to do that."
People love auctions as long as they're giving to a cause they believe in, LeBlanc said.
On Oct. 20, residents are encouraged to dine at Jerry's Restaurant, 1612 Thatcher Blvd., or order take-out because 25% of the receipt will go to the Friends.
"Even if you go in for a soda, we don't care, we're going to get 25% of that, but the hitch is you have to hand the flyer in with your receipt. If you don't it doesn't count," LeBlanc said.
The flyers can be found at the library or through any of the group's board members.
Just a few weeks after that, the Friends will be selling See's Candies at Ginaveve's.
"We sell it the week before Thanksgiving through the Christmas holiday or whenever we sell out, whichever comes first," LeBlanc said.
Last year, the Friends urged people to "buy local" and they earned more donations than ever before, she said.
"We look forward to maintaining that momentum," she said.