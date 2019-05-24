THATCHER — Registration for Eastern Arizona College’s popular College for Kids is under way.
EAC’s College for Kids program offers a variety of non-credit activity classes for children ages 5-17, to stimulate their minds, promote their fitness, and encourage their creativity while they have fun.
Registration is online and computers are available, if needed, in the lobby of EAC’s Student Services Building, located at 615 N. Stadium Ave. in Thatcher. If parents need assistance, the Records and Registration Office will be available to help guide them through the process. Parents can also view additional information and the list of available classes.
Parents should be aware that the college’s summer hours beginning June 3 are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All college offices will be closed Fridays through July 26.
Class offerings this year include adventures in clay and ceramics, ballroom dance, beginning recorder and music theory, coding for kids, coding for teens, historic dance, leather craft, Lego robotics Jr., making comics, martial arts for beginners, theatre workshop and yoga for kids. See class schedule for updated listing of classes.
Many of these classes are being offered multiple times to accommodate different age groups.
Tuition ranges from $15-$30 depending on the length of each class. Several of the classes also require a lab fee.
For information about College for Kids, visit evenmaster.eac.edu or call EAC’s Records and Registration office at 928-428-8270.