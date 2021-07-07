Does your child constantly quote lines from movies? Sing songs from their favorite Disney movie or direct their own YouTube videos?
Eastern Arizona College has just the thing to help your Lin-Manuel Miranda in-the-making expand their creative talents.
EAC is hosting its second Children and Youth Theatre Camp Monday through Friday, but you need to sign your kiddos up quick. The last day to register them is Sunday.
For $30 kids five to 16 will learn the basics of theater using a Lion King theme, said Penny Whetten, EAC's children's theatre director.
They'll learn the parts of the stage and about such things as blocking, character development, choreography, singing, directing and producing, Whetten said.
They'll even perform a bit of the Lion King for their parents, she said.
For years, EAC has had a year-round youth theatre program that produces plays in the fall and in the spring. In 2019, the college decided it was time to create a summer theater camp, Whetten said.
"It's a good chance for the kids involved in the program to get back on the stage, but it's also a chance for other kids to know what it's like and to maybe get excited about participating in the theater program," Whetten said.
This year's summer program is divided into three age groups. Those kids 5-8 will meet from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. July 12-July 16, those 9-11 will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and those 12-16 will meet 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Most of the kids who participated in the 2019 summer program ended up joining the year-round program, which has put on productions of such classics as Cinderella, Peter Pan and Frozen Jr., Whetten said.
There are typically 70-90 kids in the 11-16 age group in the year-round theater program and more than 100 in the 4-10 age group, she said. The younger group will be performing Aladdin in the fall, but a decision hasn't yet been made what production will be performed by the older kids.
Again, if your child dreams of being the next Andrew Lloyd Webber, Hugh Jackman or Idina Menzel, you must register them by 5 p.m. Sunday at eventmaster.eau.edu