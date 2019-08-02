SAFFORD — The fourth annual Tip-A-Cop event to collect funds for Special Olympics returns this month.
This year’s Tip-A-Cop event will take place Aug. 16 and once again be held at El Charro restaurant. Local law enforcement personnel volunteer as servers, with all tips collected going directly to the Special Olympics.
Law enforcement personnel will be volunteering from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
“I don’t think there’s going to be anything different, and we haven’t made any changes that I know of. There will probably be a special that night,” said event organizer Josh Bratner, with Arizona Department of Corrections. “It’s a very challenging event because food service is hard work and, personally, it wears me out. The team at El Charro are very organized.”
Bratner told the Courier that there will also be a collection jar placed at the door for those who order take-out and those who want to make a donation to Special Olympics without dining.
Funds raised during Tip-A-Cop, the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run and barbecue sale are used in part to pay for the travel and housing costs of local Special Oympians when they participate in the state Special Olympics games each May.
Special Olympics Arizona also announced that a two-day coaches training will take place Sept. 20-21 in the Phoenix area for anyone interested in volunteering with local Special Olympics. Travel to the training and hotel will be reimbursed.
Go to https://www.specialolympicsarizona.org/get-involved/volunteer-as-a-coach to start the application process.