In her second campaign for Clerk of the Graham County Superior Court, Heidi Torrio was on her way to victory Tuesday night.
Torrio, one of two challengers to current Court Clerk Cindy Woodman in a special recall election, held a significant lead over the other challenger, Marianne Clonts. Shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, Torrio enjoyed 3,578 votes to Clonts' 1,437. Woodman was a distant third with 287 votes.
Ballots in three small precincts - Fort Thomas, Bylas and Peridot - were still being counted Tuesday night.
Torrio, finance operations manager with the Graham County Probation Department, ran for court clerk in the 2018 general election, losing to Woodman. Torrio has experience in the Court Clerk’s Office, having worked under former clerks Amelia Sainz and Darlee Maylen, and is a certified Arizona court manager.
“I have over 27 years of experience in the county judicial system,” she said on social media before Tuesday's election. “If elected, it will be a smooth transition from my current position. I will continue to provide integrity and leadership service to our community.”
"I'm so excited; I cannot wait," Torrio said after seeing Tuesday night's tally. "I've worked so hard. I feel the voters voted for experience."
Torrio said she would take office June 1.
Clonts, Secretary of the Gila Valley Irrigation District and a 33-year resident of Graham County, has been with the district for 12 1/2 years; before that, she worked 8 1/2 years at Bashas’. As its secretary, she works with farmers, landowners and Irrigation District attorneys. While at Bashas’ she became head bookkeeper. She is also a notary public.
Woodman was given the option to resign after the recall petition signatures were verified, but chose not to. The ballot included a rebuttal statement from Woodman.
The recall effort, launched in September, cited “conduct unbecoming of an elected official,” based on a July Graham County Superior Court finding that Woodman mishandled trial evidence. The court determined her office had “unprecedented” turnover, with seven of nine employees resigning or transferring. The court also said she alienated other colleagues and “lacked basic knowledge of court procedures.”
Based on those factors, Superior Court Judge Michael Peterson informed the Arizona Supreme Court there was a risk the office would become unable to perform its required duties. In October Chief Justice Robert Brutinel, after meeting with Woodman, issued an administrative order placing the Clerk’s Office under Peterson’s direct supervision and stripping Woodman of her duties.