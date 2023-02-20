After a three-year hiatus, tours are set to resume at Mount Graham International Observatory.
The three telescopes on Mount Graham have long been objects of community and international interest. They are the Vatican Advanced Technology Telescope, the Heinrich Hertz Submillimeter (Radio) Telescope of the Arizona Radio Observatory, and the Large Binocular Telescope, the world's most powerful telescope.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Eastern Arizona College conducted tours of the telescopes through their education outreach visits. Visitors contacted Discovery Park, which is a campus belonging to EAC, to schedule their day-long tour of all the telescopes.
Paul Anger, director of Discovery Park, explained why the tours had been discontinued for the past three years.
“The University of Arizona and Eastern Arizona College followed a minimal contact protocol for classes and events in 2021 and chose not to resume the tours to the telescopes. This was in large part to protect the staff and researchers using the three observatories,” he said. “The three telescopes on Mount Graham are regularly operated and used for research by individuals from all over the world.”
Anger said the large binocular telescope is owned by an international consortium which includes the University of Arizona and several other universities and educational institutions in Germany and Italy.
“While the U.S. was slowly trying to return to normal, other countries were still facing challenges from the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, which affected facility operations of the telescopes,” Anger said.
He said that since announcing tours would resume, there has been a lot of enthusiasm and interest. There is also an extensive waiting list of people who want to participate. However, necessary changes had to be made.
“We anticipate most tours will have smaller groups,” Anger said. “EAC and its partners, the University of Arizona, and Mount Graham International Observatory, agreed to keep the first few months of tours at a maximum of 10 guests, plus the driver and guide. This is to minimize any COVID-19 concerns and to help EAC and the individual observatories to safely and comfortably resume having visitors in their work areas.”
Tour prices have also increased, Anger said. This is partly due to improvements to visitor safety and liability concerns resulting from the pandemic, and especially to the dramatic increase in the last couple of years of fuel and maintenance cost for buses. Adults will be charged $75 and children ages 12-18 will be charged $60. Seniors aged 65+ will also be charged $60.
Although there is already intense community interest, Anger said the exact date of the first tour this year is uncertain.
“The MGIO Educational Outreach Tours will begin early in May and end in late October of 2023. We can’t put a specific date on it due to the changing weather on the mountain,” he said. “The amount of snow pack on the mountain is an important factor. We will not begin a tour with inclement weather or snow/ice on the roads. We are diligent with safety first.”
For those who have never experienced a tour of the telescopes, the journey will begin at Discovery Park. Passenger vans will travel up Mount Graham with a tour docent who will share information about the history and the diversity of plants and animals in the surrounding area. A box lunch will be served at the Columbine Ranger Station at an elevation of 9,500 feet. After lunch, the tour will proceed to the entrance of the telescopes at the Mount Graham International Observatory. Individual tours of all three observatories include access to the control rooms, the living quarters, the research data rooms and viewing of the telescope mirrors and dishes.
“Often there is an opportunity to speak with the operators or visiting astronomers from all over the world and ask questions about the work that they are doing at the observatories,” Anger said.
After touring each of the telescopes, the vans will travel back down the mountain and arrive at Discovery Park between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.