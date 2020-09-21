The Town of Pima is considering purchasing a local pond and a large section of the adjacent land to turn it into a park.
Pima Town Manager Sean Lewis said he took the Pima Town Council to Matthews Pond several months ago during a work session and the matter will come before the council on Oct. 6.
Lewis declined to disclose the asking price of the property, but said the cost to turn it into a park, complete with fishing docks, grass and ramadas will be roughly $10,000. Lewis said the town may potentially purchase 75% of the water in the pond from Allen Matthews; the remain portion is owned by others.
Matthews, owner of the pond, said he is still in negotiations with the Town of Pima and also declined to list the price.
Matthews Pond is located roughly one-quarter of a mile from Highway 70 off 1200 West Road. At its deepest, the natural spring-fed, 7.5 acre pond is six feet deep. It also has an island three-quarters of an acre in size.
“I think it’s going to be great for the entire community,” Lewis said. “I think it’s absolutely going to be an asset.”
Lewis said the amenity would increase the value of the community around the pond. Since the water is fed into the pond through a natural spring, Lewis said the cost of maintaining the pond will not be different from the other parks.
Pima Mayor C.B. Fletcher said there are many elements still under discussion, including pest control and water quality.
“I want to do it right. It will be a three-to-five year project to make it into the park we would like,” Fletcher said. “It is a wonderful place for a beautiful park.”
He wishes the town had more money to spend on amenities for the community, Fletcher said. One way to ensure the town has more money to spend on parks, roads, and school is to participate in the census, he said. Pima has been undercounted in the past two Census seasons and the town is trying to support a bigger community than is currently on Census record.
“I don’t know why so many people don’t understand how important the Census is. There’s nothing at all to be frightened of. It affects every person in this valley,” Fletcher said.