PIMA- An industrial zone on unused land owned by the town will soon be home to a metal fabrication company and recycling company.
The zone was approved in October of 2019 and since then multiple businesses have decided to move to the area near the Pima Cemetery. The zone itself is between 1200 South and 800 South and 600 West and Cottonwood Wash Road. At this point, a metal fabrication company has leveled the ground in order to begin constructing their building. Also, a new paper shredding and recycling company will be completing their building and moving into the Pima industrial zone soon.
“It’s good for the city because it’s work, it’s industry. People come here to work. Especially with the metal fabricator, there’s a sales tax attached to it, which is always good,” said Pima Town Manager Sean Lewis. “It’s been great so far. We’ve had nothing but positive reaction to it.”
Lewis said if you look at the map, there are no homes in the area.
“There is state trust land to the south, so that can’t be developed. And then to the west there’s Rogers Reservoir and it’s actually a clay bed so it’s going to be extremely difficult to ever develop because of the nature of the material (ground). And we have farms to the east,” he said.
The Town of Pima felt like it was a good location no has to worry about the sounds often associated with welding shops, mechanic shops and things of that nature, Lewis said.
The town has owned the land for some time, but it just sat vacant and unused, he said.